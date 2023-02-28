Consolidated Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MATTOON, Ill. — MATTOON, Ill. — Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $35.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mattoon, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.