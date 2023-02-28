Consolidated Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MATTOON, Ill. — MATTOON, Ill. — Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $35.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The telecommunications company posted revenue of $296 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $140.1 million, or 87 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.
