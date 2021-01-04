Construction spending, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
June 1.0
July 1.1
Aug. 2.0
Sept. -0.5
Oct. 1.3
Nov. (est.) 1.0
Source: FactSet
TOASTWORTHY RESULTS?
Constellation Brands serves up its fiscal third-quarter results Thursday.
Wall Street predicts the wine, liquor and beer company’s earnings and revenue increased in the September-November quarter from a year earlier. That would follow two straight quarters of earnings growth for Constellation Brands, which has shifted its operations to accommodate a surge in demand for alcohol meant to be consumed at home, rather than in bars or restaurants.
EYE ON JOBS
Economists predict that America’s employers sharply scaled back hiring in the final month of 2020.
They expect the Labor Department will report Friday that nonfarm employers added 114,000 jobs in December. That would be the fewest jobs added since April and the sixth straight monthly slowdown. Most experts say the economy and job market won’t fully recover until the coronavirus can be controlled with an effective and widely used vaccine.
Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:
July 1,761,000
Aug. 1,493,000
Sept. 711,000
Oct. 610,000
Nov. 245,000
Dec. (est.) 114,000
Source: FactSet
