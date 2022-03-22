But the First Nations groups say the area is the site of some of their people’s earliest resistance against European colonizers in the 16th century and also has spiritual significance for them because of the meeting of the Liesbeek and Black rivers.

Last week’s judgment by the Western Cape High Court put a halt on building work until there is proper consultation with the concerned Indigenous groups. The groups said Tuesday they will now push for the whole project to be scrapped.

“We are going to be launching a review of the entire development, including how the project was allowed to proceed against the City of Cape Town’s own environmental laws,” Tauriq Jenkins, spokesman for the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Traditional Indigenous Council, told The Associated Press.

Jenkins said the area was where Indigenous people in South Africa were also first forced off their land by colonizers and that “more assaults against the Indigenous people” by laying concrete over the site should not be allowed. The area was previously protected from development by being designated as an important heritage site, but that was overridden by Cape Town city officials.

Amazon has declined to comment on the project, which has been planned since 2016. But the online shopping giant’s name was used by developers and city officials in consultations to trumpet the possible economic benefits and prestige it would bring the city.

City officials claimed the construction phase of the project would create more than 5,200 jobs, with 19,000 direct and indirect jobs created after that. They also argued in court that the development would improve biodiversity in the area, but a judge was not convinced.

“The court judgment was very clear that the economic benefit of the project does not trump the rights and heritage of the Indigenous people, which is what was supposed to be considered by the developers and the city,” Jenkins said.

In her judgment, Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath recognized the site’s links and significance to First Nations people.