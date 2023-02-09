Construction Partners: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. — DOTHAN, Ala. — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.9 million.
The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $341.8 million in the period.
Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion.
