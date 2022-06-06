Consumer borrowing, Campbell Soup earns, consumer prices

Placeholder while article actions load

The tally, which excludes mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, is expected to show consumer borrowing increased by $28 billion in April. That would be down sharply from $52.4 billion in March, the biggest monthly increase since December 2010. March’s gain lifted total consumer credit to around $4.54 trillion.

Analysts predict the company’s February-April earnings and revenue increased versus the same quarter last year. Campbell’s earnings and revenue had fallen in the previous two quarters. The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice said in March it expected to do better in the second half of its current fiscal year as supply and labor constraints improve. Campbell Soup serves up its fiscal third-quarter results Wednesday.