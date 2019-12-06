The category that covers auto loans and student loans increased by $11 billion, up from a gain of $9.4 billion in September.

Consumer credit is closely watched indications of households’ willingness to keep borrowing to finance consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity.

The expectation is that consumer spending will continue to be a driving force in the expansion, helping to offset weakness in such areas as business investment.

