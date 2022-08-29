Consumer confidence, Campbell Soup earns, jobs report

Economists expect the reading edged up in August to 96.9. A reading of 90 or better reflects a healthy economy. The index measures consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future, and has mostly fallen this year as consumers grapple with the highest inflation in decades and rising interest rates.

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

Analysts predict Camden, New Jersey’s Campbell will report higher earnings and revenue for the May-July quarter than a year ago. That would echo its results in the previous quarter. The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice raised its revenue forecast for the year in June, citing strong demand and improving profit margins thanks to higher prices. Campbell Soup serves up its fiscal fourth-quarter results Thursday.