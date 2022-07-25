Consumer confidence, Fed policy statement, Amazon earns

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:
Consumer confidence, by month:
Jan. 111.1
Feb. 105.7
March 107.6
April 108.6
May 103.2
June 98.7
July (est.) 97.0
Source: FactSet
THE FED SPEAKS
The Federal Reserve delivers its latest interest rate policy update Wednesday following a two-day meeting of its policymakers.
At its meeting last month, the central bank hiked its key short-term interest rate by triple the usual amount, its biggest increase since 1994. The Fed, which is expected to raise rates for a fourth time this year, hopes that higher rates will slow the economy enough to beat back the most punishing inflation in decades. The risk is that too-aggressive hikes could cause a recession.
MIXED RESULTS?
Wall Street expects that Amazon’s latest quarterly report card will show mixed results.
Analysts predict the e-commerce giant’s earnings declined in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. In the first three months of the year, Amazon slid to a loss, despite surging revenue, as the company wrote down its investment in an electric-vehicle startup, and pandemic-induced online shopping slowed. Amazon serves up its second-quarter results Thursday.