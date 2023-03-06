This week: Consumer credit, employment market updates

Economists expect the report to show that consumer debt rose by $30 billion overall in January following a relatively muted increase in December. The report could provide more insight into how people are taking on debt amid the squeeze on their wallets from inflation and rising interest rates. Credit card debt, auto loans and personal loans all steadily increased throughout 2022.

The report is being closely watched to see how the broader employment market is reacting to inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The job market has remained particularly strong, which is good for workers, but makes it more difficult for the Fed to tame inflation. The central bank is hoping to see the employment market soften as a signal that inflation is easing.