Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:
March 2.6
April 4.2
May 5.0
June 5.4
July 5.4
Aug. (est.) 5.3
Source: FactSet
MANUFACTURING BELLWETHER
The Federal Reserve issues its monthly tally of U.S. industrial production Wednesday.
Overall industrial production, which includes manufacturing, utilities and mining, posted a 0.9% increase in July, the biggest gain since March. On an annual basis, industrial production last month was 6.6% above its July 2020 level, but note quite back to its February 2020 pre-pandemic peak.
Industrial production, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
March 2.8
April 0.0
May 0.8
June 0.2
July 0.9
Aug. (est.) 0.4
Source: FactSet
SIZING UP RETAIL SALES
Economists predict American shoppers cut back their spending again last month.
The Commerce Department is expected to report Thursday that U.S. retail sales fell 1% in August. That would follow a 1.1% drop in July, when spending fell at stores that sell clothing, furniture and sporting goods. The summer pullback in retail sales coincides with a surge in cases of COVID-19 cases as the virus’ delta variant spread.
Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
March 11.3
April 0.9
May -1.4
June 0.7
July -1.1
Aug. (est.) -1.0
Source: FactSet