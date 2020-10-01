The 2.7% drop in incomes followed a gain of 0.5% in July. The August drop reflected the expiration of the $600 expanded unemployment benefit on July 31. Congress has so far failed to come up with a new virus relief package that would restore that benefit.
Many economists are worried that without further government support the economy will slow significantly in the final three months of this year.
