Then came a rush to leverage smartphones to automate the tasks carried out by human contact tracers. At first, the resulting system — which employs Bluetooth signals to detect proximity between users — appeared to be just what the doctor ordered. A slew of contact-tracing apps were quickly deployed by many U.S. states and countries around the world. But the impact has ultimately been limited, to put it gently, especially in the U.S.
In retrospect, contact-tracing apps were doomed by a fundamental flaw in incentives.
They surely would help more in a society where everyone complies. However, think about how weak the incentive is from the personal-interest perspective; by the time the app sounds the alarm signaling that a contact tested positive, it’s too late to protect yourself. Sure, you can avoid infecting others by self-isolation, but that’s faint consolation. Wishing that people were more altruistic won’t make them so.
This problem of misaligned incentives is so acute that at the height of the delta wave in the U.K. — when countermeasures could have been especially beneficial — a so-called “Pingdemic” of close contact notifications led people to delete the app.
There’s a better way to use technology, one that accommodates gaps in social cohesion instead of deploring them.
What if instead of trying to stop potentially sick smartphone users from infecting others, software could empower not-yet-infected people to remain healthy? Potential users would presumably find this much more appealing. Think of it this way: If you were a ship’s captain navigating pirate-infested waters, would you rather invest in a radar that detects incoming pirates in time for you to escape, or in a device that warns others that your own ship has been boarded and may soon be flying the Jolly Roger?
An approach for building such a “personal pandemic radar” was pioneered by one of us (Loh) and implemented in an app called Novid.(1) The main innovation is to measure one’s distance from infected people not in feet or meters, but in the number of frequent close contacts: a pathway of transmission.
Imagine a Novid alert that goes something like this: “Person A just tested positive. She often spends time near Person B, who frequently spends time near you.” This means that if you carry on with your life as usual, you’re likely to run into your frequent contact B, who’s pretty likely to be infected.
The app can reach far deeper into networks of frequent contacts, allowing users to observe infection reports striking closer and closer to home. Even without knowing who the infected individuals are, the alerts would help users decide how best to protect themselves: upgrading to a medical-grade mask, getting a booster shot or limiting social interactions.
The approach does have limitations, but they largely have satisfying answers. First, it’s natural to worry about privacy, but since this approach directly helps the individual, it falls into the category of tools that deliver benefits at some privacy cost, such as using a smartphone in the first place. Second, the app works best if other people use it too, but even if a small fraction of the population is using the app and a smaller fraction still is reporting positive tests, there’s sufficient range to detect faraway tremors of infection waves in one’s network of frequent contracts.
One of the many things Covid has revealed is how difficult it is for free, individualistic societies to take collective action. As commentators have pointed out, a possible remedy is to focus on making the best choice the easiest.
The contact-tracing approach we’re advocating does that: It aligns individual incentives with those of society. Moreover, the larger the threat, the stronger the forces of self-preservation become; while the omicron variant appears to be less lethal than previous ones like delta, future variants may pack a bigger punch, and the next pandemic could be deadlier.
We’d better build our defenses on the one thing that’s unlikely to mutate any time soon: human nature.
(1) Novid is a free app created by a company Loh founded.
(1) Novid is a free app created by a company Loh founded.
Po-Shen Loh is a math professor at Carnegie Mellon University and the national coach of the USA Math Olympiad team. His work includes network theory, education and health care.
Ariel Procaccia is Gordon McKay Professor of Computer Science at Harvard University. His areas of expertise include artificial intelligence, theoretical computer science and algorithmic game theory.
