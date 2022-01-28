The approach does have limitations, but they largely have satisfying answers. First, it’s natural to worry about privacy, but since this approach directly helps the individual, it falls into the category of tools that deliver benefits at some privacy cost, such as using a smartphone in the first place. Second, the app works best if other people use it too, but even if a small fraction of the population is using the app and a smaller fraction still is reporting positive tests, there’s sufficient range to detect faraway tremors of infection waves in one’s network of frequent contracts.