Germany’s Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said several tugs and other ships were sent to assist the vessel during the night and a team of specially trained sailors went aboard, German news agency dpa reported. It said there were no injuries, but a first attempt to move the ship into deeper water failed.
The emergency command said it would have to wait for high tide to make another attempt to move the ship, which ran aground about 6 kilometers (4 miles) north of the island of Wangerooge. The ship was en route from Rotterdam to Bremerhaven.
Maersk said that “extra tugs are being deployed and a new attempt to free Mumbai Maersk is expected later today.”