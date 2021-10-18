Deere spokeswoman Jen Hartmann said the company remains “committed to the collective bargaining process and resolving the strike.”
The last major strike at the maker of agricultural and construction equipment came in 1986. This year’s strike comes as companies are dealing with worker shortages. Deere had predicted it would report record profits this year between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion on strong sales.
The contracts under negotiation cover 14 Deere plants, including seven in Iowa, four in Illinois and one each in Kansas, Colorado and Georgia.