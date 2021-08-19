And that may be the best case for U.S. stocks because it assumes U.S. companies will continue generating higher earnings growth and commanding much higher valuations than those in emerging markets, both questionable assumptions. It’s not obvious why earnings growth should be higher in the U.S. Investment in research and development, for instance, has been shown to boost growth, and emerging-market companies spend as much on R&D as a percentage of sales as companies in the U.S. In fact, they may soon spend more, as R&D investment in emerging markets has grown at more than three times the U.S. rate since 1995.