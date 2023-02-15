Copa Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PANAMA CITY — PANAMA CITY — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $88.3 million. The Panama City-based company said it had net income of $2.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.49 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.09 per share.

The holding company for Panama’s national airline posted revenue of $890.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $883.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $348.1 million, or $8.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.97 billion.

