Corebridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Friday reported a loss of $566 million in its fourth quarter.
The financial services company posted revenue of $5.34 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.28 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $8.15 billion, or $12.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.02 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRBG