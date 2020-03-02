In Italy, the government is starting to wonder how much of the country’s case increase is due to potentially over-zealous testing. Italy has tested more than 10,000 people so far, including people with no actual symptoms. That’s about 10 times more than in neighboring France, where the criteria for testing cases is much stricter. Italy is also officially reporting data from local regions before full confirmation from central authorities. This all looks too hasty, and even harmful with “too much testing,” according to Walter Ricciardi, a World Health Organization official and adviser to the Italian government. Carriers of Covid-19 who are asymptomatic might recover on their own — and Rome no longer wants them on the books. From now on tests will only be conducted on people with symptoms, in a bid to contain what the government calls a media “infodemic” that’s hurting Italy.It may seem odd to want to test less — the more we know about a disease, the better — but the Italians have a point. Testing resources are by definition scarce, and some kind of prioritization makes sense to try to separate genuine “super-spreaders” from “super-worriers” who clog up waiting-rooms. Clearly, when dealing with a disease that has a stealthy incubation period around two weeks, being asymptomatic is no guarantee against infection. Still, the WHO in February advised that people with symptoms “spread the virus more readily through coughing and sneezing” than those with none.The challenge when politicians start to intervene in data collection of this kind is keeping public trust intact. If Italy’s rate of new cases starts to fall, will that be seen as a result of epidemiology, or new methodology? In France, where there’s a strict lid on testing, people with symptoms who aren’t eligible for tests (because they haven’t traveled to places like China) are openly questioning whether the restrictions are designed to keep case numbers down. The Louvre Museum’s closure this weekend happened on the demands of its employees, not its management. Clear communication is vital.This is made harder when testing methods change dramatically, as has been seen in China. The chart below shows the daily change in COVID-19 cases reported by Hubei province, widely acknowledged as the original epicenter of the outbreak. The declining rate of cases is part of what the WHO has described as post-peak virus behavior, suggesting the worst is over after tough quarantine measures. But it also coincides with a change in national state guidelines on Feb. 20 asking for a simplified case count.