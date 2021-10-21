There’s a long history of companies trying out different models for their corporate headquarters. Manufacturers have often started out with their HQ next to the factory only to see their CEOs decide to move closer to customers or investors or wherever they wanted to live. General Motors Co. has officially been headquartered in Detroit for most of its existence, but from the 1920s into the 1950s it was actually run from a building just south of Columbus Circle in Manhattan, to which long-time chief Alfred P. Sloan Jr. reportedly commuted by car from his Fifth Avenue apartment for most of the year (very on brand!) and by train and subway from his house on Long Island in the summer (not on brand!). The headquarters of General Electric Inc. has moved over the decades from Schenectady in upstate New York to midtown Manhattan to suburban Connecticut to, in 2016, Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood.