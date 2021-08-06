A corrected version of the story is below:
Marchex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
SEATTLE — Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Thursday reported a loss of $333,000 in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.
The advertising and marketing company posted revenue of $14 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.80. A year ago, they were trading at $1.72.
