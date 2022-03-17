In a story published March 16, 2022, about the U.S. Department of Energy approving additional liquefied natural gas exports, The Associated Press erroneously reported, quoting numbers from an official in the American Petroleum Institute, that producer Cheniere Energy Inc. would now be allowed to export 5.5 metric tons (6 tons) a year under the new guidelines. The correct figure is 5.2 metric tons (5.7 tons) a year. The official also said that the new guidelines would bring the total U.S. LNG exports for the year to about 11.5 metric tons (12.7 tons). The correct figure is about 85 metric tons (95 tons).