By Associated PressJuly 8, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDTWASHINGTON — CORRECTS: US consumers cut borrowing by $18.3 billion in May (Corrects APNewsAlert to say amount was $18.3B, not $19.1B).Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy