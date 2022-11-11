Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Inflation at a 40-year high. Rising interest rates. No respite from crippling energy costs. Yet little distress is appearing in the consumer sector. Why? The answer is that the pain has been deferred, not dispelled. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight True, the cost-of-living crisis is claiming casualties. Online furniture seller Made.com Group Plc went into administration, and Next Plc has acquired the brand. Clothing retailer Joules Group Plc also warned that it may not be able to repay a £5 million ($5.7 million) loan. And other cracks are appearing, such as shoppers cutting back on discretionary purchases and women going longer between hair appointments.

But commentary elsewhere indicates that spending has not fallen off a cliff.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc on Wednesday said trading in October was in line with its forecasts. On Monday, Ryanair Holdings Plc lifted its full-year passenger goal and said bookings looked strong as far ahead as next summer. And last week, J Sainsbury Plc maintained its profit outlook, while Next said trading in the 13 weeks to Oct. 29 had been slightly better than expected.

It seems consumers are not being hit equally by the current crisis. While spiraling food, fuel and rent costs are hurting poorer households, and even some high-earners are starting to feel the pinch from interest rate hikes, others are being cushioned by accumulated savings or by owning their homes outright.

Only 30% of British households have mortgages, according to analysts at RBC. Less than 30% of UK mortgages will have rolled onto higher rates by the end of this year. M&S Chairman Archie Norman stressed that the majority of its customers were not exposed to high levels of mortgage debt. And although job cuts are gathering in the tech sector, in general employment in the UK is holding up.

So Brits are adapting their spending, rather than ceasing it altogether.

This is most obvious in the supermarket, where they can manage inflation by buying less and trading down to private labels. M&S said it was seeing more customers switch to its “Remarksable” value lines of food, which are now in just over a quarter of baskets.

But shoppers are also looking for savings elsewhere. M&S is seeing more people turn to its denim, where 60% of jeans are priced under £30. It’s a similar picture at Associated British Foods Plc’s value fashion chain Primark, which has enjoyed an increase in foot traffic to its stores but is seeing customers buy fewer items each time.

Current trading may be seeing a boost from an early build into Christmas. In tougher times, Brits still want to have as good a holiday as their budgets allow. In fact, the festive season may become even more important, as they tend to start their Christmas shopping earlier to take advantage of promotions.

This is happening right now, and not just in the grocery aisles. M&S said its customers had bought 30% of their gifts already, with their purchasing running about a week ahead of previous years.

Hospitality may be faring less well. While the half-term school break was strong, there are already signs of consumers eating out less often and cutting back when they do. JD Wetherspoon Plc said that while trading in the past three months had been in line with expectations, October was a slightly slower month. In contrast, food retailers are seeing more signs of consumers choosing to eat at home, for example buying into their premium ranges and dine-in deals.

Still, pubs and restaurants have the forthcoming football World Cup to energize their trade, and this could be the first Christmas for three years without Covid disruption. People will want to gather.

Christmas reservations at Azzurri Group, which owns Zizzi and ASK Italian, are up about 12% from their level this time last year, but the number of people booked to dine is up almost 50%. That indicates more corporate events and bigger groups catching up over the festive season.

It’s not the only one betting this Christmas won’t be a total turkey after all. Primark has increased its gift range by about 50%, of which 90% will cost under £10.

The real danger lies not in the next six weeks — crucial as they are to sales and profits — but in 2023.

January is always a lean time, and this year could be even more stretched. Credit card statements will coincide with sharply higher heating bills. And according to RBC, the mortgage burden will build throughout the year, with more than 50% of borrowers feeling the impact of higher rates by the end of 2023. Add in another round of inflation from weak sterling and potential tax increases, and the budgets of not just the poorest households but the middle class could be squeezed even further.

So, companies serving British consumers should make the most of these specks of glitter amidst a wall of gloom. Any sparkle will be in very short supply next year.

