CoStar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON — CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $124.4 million.
The commercial real estate information and marketing provider posted revenue of $573.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $568 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $369.5 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.18 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, CoStar expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 26 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $575 million to $580 million for the fiscal first quarter.
CoStar expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.06 to $1.09 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.48 billion.
