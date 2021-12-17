The new tower will be 510 feet (155 meters) tall, surpassing the James Monroe state office tower, to become the city’s tallest skyscraper.
“(CoStar’s) continued success is a direct result of our attractive business climate and dynamic workforce found across the state,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement Friday.
The new campus will sit adjacent to the nine-story building acquired by the company earlier this year. In addition to the 26-story office tower, CoStar also plans to construct a six-story, multipurpose building to house employee amenities, including conference facilities, fitness and wellness, auditorium, and mixed-use retail and restaurant spaces.
“Richmond is a growing community with access to a deep pool of diverse, highly-skilled workers, a vibrant culture of innovation and a wonderful quality of life for our existing and future employees,” Florance said.
The corporation moved its global research headquarters to Richmond in late 2016, acquiring the building next to the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s office tower for $130 million, according to the Times-Dispatch.