Coty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $238.3 million.
The beauty products company posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.
Coty expects full-year earnings in the range of 35 cents to 36 cents per share.
