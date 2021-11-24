Many people ask me for financial advice when it’s nearly too late. A 53-year-old colleague admitted she had no retirement savings and asked what she could do. Telling her to save 50% of her earnings to adequately supplement Social Security seemed cruel and unrealistic. So, I pivoted. I concentrated my tips on how she could reduce expenses as she gets older. The most direct and cheapest is to avoid the preventable diseases that will drain your wallet. Let’s call it downsizing.