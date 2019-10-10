The attempt by state attorneys general was led by Ohio’s Dave Yost. They argued in August that states have the sole authority to pursue claims against drug companies on behalf of their citizens.

But a three-judge panel based in Cincinnati noted that preparations are far along for the first federal opioid crisis trial, scheduled to start Oct. 21.

Yost says that “we are reviewing our options.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD