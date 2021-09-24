Under that ruling, which a couple of Supreme Court justices have recently questioned, a public figure who has been defamed can only win a libel suit if the victim can show that the person who did the defaming acted with “actual malice,” a legal term of art meaning the defamer knew the defamatory statements were false or recklessly disregarded their falsehood. That’s a much higher standard than is required for an ordinary citizen to win a libel suit. The reason for the disparity is that the Supreme Court wanted to bend over backward to protect journalistic free speech about matters of public importance.