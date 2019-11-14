Millions of tons of those chemicals already are in the marketplace, in products ranging from insulation and fire retardant to house paint.

Under President Barack Obama, the EPA said it would consider the risks of those older products since they result in some of the most common exposures to people.

Spurred by the chemical industry, the EPA under President Donald Trump sought to limit the review to products still being manufactured.

