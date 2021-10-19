Meanwhile, several factors may combine to send case levels lower in England. First, booster shots should help those whose immunity is waning. Second, a significant portion of Covid cases right now have been found in schools and that fire can be expected to burn itself out soon, both because of the October school break and as a high number of children develop antibodies or get vaccinated. And then there’s the anomalous case of a lab in the Midlands that reportedly sent out false negative test results to 43,000 people from Sept. 8 and no doubt resulted in significant additional infections. The government has suspended the lab, so if we assume there’s no repeat of that, that case inflation should eventually abate.