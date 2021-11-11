Britain, it’s been said, has a second-rate health care system at the price of a third-rate one. Indeed, the real wonder of the NHS is that it has performed as well as it has given the skimpy resources it has received over the years. It’s the virtuous circle of deep public support and NHS staff goodwill that seems to be its driving force. And yet this means there is always a danger that if one breaks down, so could the other. That was once unthinkable. But so was a pandemic.