At the end of the day, airlines have a business to run and it’s in their interest to do everything possible to make passengers feel comfortable with the idea of boarding a plane. This is why Delta the airline would rather call the troublesome delta variant by its scientific name, B.1.617.2. It’s why the airlines have bent over backwards to tout the benefits of their (quite good but not perfect) ventilation and filtration systems and supported a Transportation Security Administration face-mask mandate that was just extended through January of 2022. It’s why there was a domino effect on employee vaccine requirement announcements from other airlines once United made the first move, with Hawaiian Airlines and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. taking similar steps. But speaking for myself, I’m less worried about catching Covid-19 from a masked flight attendant than I am about getting it from an unvaccinated seatmate who may be less than enthusiastic about face coverings. While there’s obviously a political divide when it comes to vaccine requirements, they are more popular than one might think based on the headlines. A recent poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 57% of American adults support requiring vaccinations for air travel.