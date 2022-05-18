Placeholder while article actions load

As Covid restrictions continue to recede, there is one obvious rule that demands reconsideration: the requirement that air travelers to the US receive a negative Covid test before entering the country. This regulation is no longer serving its intended function and is stifling business travel and tourism. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the abstract, there is a case for such testing. It might make sense if the US were serious about enforcing a broader series of public health measures concerning Covid. But the process of Covid “deregulation” is all but unstoppable. Even New York City, which is reconsidering an indoor mask mandate amid a rise in Covid cases, is unlikely to return to a system that requires proof of vaccination before entry to bars and restaurants, which remain crowded.

People can debate whether that is appropriate. But no one is seriously arguing to re-impose these restrictions, and more and more countries are lifting them. So keeping some infectious people out of the country isn’t going to help very much, if at all.

In the meantime, it is much harder for Americans to take a trip abroad. There is always the risk that they will have to spend an extra week (or more) away from home. There is even a class of people — admittedly small — who keep testing positive for Covid for months on end.

All the uncertainty puts a real damper on planning. If there is something at home you simply need to be back for, you may not take the trip at all. That also makes it harder to set up conferences or group events.

It is trickier yet if your return flight to the US spans two days, as for instance many flights from India do. (The test is required in the 24-hour period before your entry.) You have to test once in India, and then you stop in Qatar to change planes and you have to test again. What if you test positive in Qatar? What kind of restrictions might you face?

The Covid tests themselves, meanwhile, are not well-regulated and are of indeterminate quality. So aside from creating uncertainty about the ability to return home, the tests undoubtedly fail to identify many sick people. Even the best tests miss some Covid cases, especially with some of the new variants, some of which may be better picked up by a throat swab than a nose swab.

In any case, all the incentives point toward tests of mediocre quality. I’ve traveled a fair amount in the last 12 months and been tested abroad numerous times. Typically I ask my hotel to recommend a test provider, as many guests do. But think through the incentives. Does the hotel want to recommend a provider who will do a painful and thorough job, jamming the swab up my nostril as far as possible? Will I rebook in that hotel? And if I am positive for Covid, does the hotel really want me to stick around, or would it rather send me on my way?

I suspect hotels, especially the finer ones, are keen to avoid testing companies with a lot of “false positives” — but that also means a lot of low-powered testing procedures that will miss a lot of actual Covid cases.

The most expensive hotel I’ve stayed at during this pandemic (in Mayfair, in London) also recommended to me the lamest (and most expensive) test. They barely did a ring around my nose with the swab, but they smiled throughout. Was I paying to be tested for Covid, or paying not to be tested?

Proponents of “Covid deregulation” are sometimes painted as irresponsible Trumpian cowboys, ignorant or scornful of public health experts. Yet many other responsible countries already have dropped testing as an entry requirement. I have recently entered the UK (and Ireland, indirectly through Northern Ireland), Portugal, Switzerland, Denmark and Italy, all without any Covid testing in advance. You could add Maryland, New York and Texas to that list.

I am not arguing for passivity in the face of danger. It is distressing that US policymakers do not seem interested in spending big for pandemic preparedness. America needs a new Operation Warp Speed for pan-coronavirus vaccines and nasal spray vaccines. It should be gathering more data on Covid and improving its system of clinical trials for anti-Covid remedies, among other measures.

I am simply saying that removing the Covid test for entry to the US would bring an end to one of the more egregious instances of “hygiene theater.” And it would send a signal that America is welcoming the world once again.

