That sounds like good news, but it isn’t. After all, the available capacity of vaccine manufacturers is still limited, and any production lines used to run off booster shots for rich countries won’t be making first doses for less affluent populations. Companies with experience getting vaccine licenses are expected to have enough capacity next year to produce about 18.5 billion shots, according to a Unicef database. That may just be sufficient to inoculate the countries and age groups that missed out this year and provide some additional boosters. If every rich country is going to repeat their round of vaccinations every five months, though, supply will get tight again.