Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When a person is exposed to Covid, does quantity matter? The conventional wisdom has long been that French-kissing a highly contagious person in a bar will lead to a much worse case than inhaling a few bits of virus on a walk in the park. The higher the initial “viral load,” the sicker you’ll become.

Actually, probably not. Judging from new research, the math doesn’t work out.

Before digging in, let’s consider the notion of a fatal dose, and how it might lead to the wrong intuition about viral infection. With substances such as lead or arsenic, the initial dose defines the effect: If it’s greater than what the human body can handle, we’ll get sick or even die. Viruses, by contrast, use human cells to multiply at exponential rates, typically doubling every two hours if allowed to grow unimpeded. The effect on the body, then, depends on how much they manage to spread.

Advertisement

To get a sense of what this looks like with Covid, a group of researchers built mathematical models to reflect how the virus infects human cells, how it reproduces and how people end up feeling sick. The research has yet to be peer-reviewed, but from this mathematician’s perspective, the intuition is convincing.

Covid viruses bombard us regularly, just when we’re walking around, but they don’t always get into our respiratory tract. They might get stuck in nose hair, or infect a cell but fail to reproduce. Just as sex doesn’t always result in pregnancy, exposure doesn’t guarantee infection. There’s an element of randomness.

Once a virus starts reproducing, however, its impact depends on its interaction with the immune system (specifically, the fast-acting part called the innate immune response). Infected cells produce a substance called interferon, which protects nearby cells from infection. The exponential growth of interferon-producing cells eventually catches up with the exponential growth of the virus(1)— but as the body gets flooded with interferon, people feel really sick.(2)[2]

Advertisement

Now consider how this works with different viral loads with realistic numbers. Suppose a person gets infected with a smallish amount of virus at noon. Over the next five hours, that amount doubles three times, growing to eight times the original amount. The immune response at 5 pm, and the attendant discomfort, would be only a bit more developed than if the person was suddenly infected with eight times the original amount at 5 pm. And considering how fast exponential growth is, from that point on, the progression and the peak of the illness would be essentially identical.

So how do other studies conclude that viral load matters? Researchers shoot pipettes of active virus directly into the respiratory tracts of mice, instantly infecting large portions of their lung cells. Such a targeted infection in such a vulnerable part of the body never happens to humans in real life. It would be like sucking on a turkey baster full of Covid. Nobody does that.

In short, don’t worry about viral load. If you want to avoid infection, masks help — and good masks help even more. But if you do get infected, you’ll end up feeling just as bad as if you hadn’t worn a mask. And in that case, being vaccinated is the best way to avoid getting really sick.

Advertisement

(1) When unimpeded, a given virus recreates itself about eight times. Different people produce different amounts of interferon in their innate immune response. But eventually the interferon impedes the growth of the virus, which is what I mean by the immune system “catching up”.

(2) So on the one hand, you want a healthy interferon response to combat the virus, but too much and you end up feeling super sick.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Cathy O’Neil is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A mathematician and data scientist, she founded ORCAA, an algorithmic auditing company. She is author, most recently, of “The Shame Machine: Who Profits in the New Age of Humiliation.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article