Cracker Barrel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $30.5 million.
The restaurant operator posted revenue of $933.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $917.3 million.
Cracker Barrel shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year.
