The restaurant operator announced a private offering of senior notes to institutional investors.
T. Rowe Price Group Inc., up $2.62 to $195.25.
The financial services company declared a special cash dividend of $3 per share.
Ocugen Inc., up 13 cents to $6.26.
The biotechnology company picked Jubilant HolisterStier for its U.S. manufacturing partner for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.
Cytokinetics Inc., up 43 cents to $22.28.
The biotechnology company said it expects to ask for regulatory approval of a potential heart failure drug in the second half of 2021.
Sage Therapeutics Inc., down $14.06 to $58.80.
Investors were disappointed with the biotechnology company’s study results for a potential depression treatment.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, down $1.74 to $25.09.
The real estate company agreed to sell it portfolio of office properties to Brookfield Asset Management.