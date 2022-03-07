Even before the Ukraine invasion, the costs of food, gas and rent were rising. Add in things like the price increase for Amazon Prime and resumed spending on commuting as workers return to the office, and there’s a lot more strain on personal and family budgets.

The Coca-Cola Company has warned that while it easily responded to its own elevated expenses by raising prices, the broader inflation squeezing consumers might now lead them to buy less. Heineken NV likewise cautioned that drinkers may soon react to its “courageous” price hikes (made in the face of surging costs and “crazy” shipping rates) by cutting back on beer.

But the consumer crunch has not yet shown up widely. Many Americans have extra cash from not travelling or eating out as much as they did before the pandemic. And although supply-chain constraints are starting to ease, actually getting ahold of goods has been a challenge.

So far, the most pronounced effects have been at the grocery store, where consumers are already shopping around more, buying less and trading down. Data provider IRI has seen some weakness in grocery demand over the past week or so. And Target Corp reported last week that its private-label foods and beverages, which tend to be relatively affordable, are selling particularly well.

Buyers are expected to soon become more careful about splurging on expensive items such as kitchen counters and flat-screen TVs, too. Both Home Depot Inc. and Lowe’s Cos Inc. are forecasting much lower sales growth this year than they saw in 2021 and 2020. When money is tight, larger purchases are postponed. Wayfair Inc. said its customers were seeing inflation put pressure on their wallets.

Clothing may also feel the pinch, particularly among mid-market retailers. Higher manufacturing costs, from cotton to energy, are leading them to raise prices. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has said its customers may be prepared to pay more for certain products, such as a new model, more comfortable bra. But they’re more resistant to buy other items. Gap Inc. last week gave an upbeat assessment of its prospects this year, but that may prove over-optimistic.

In the current environment, some shoppers will prefer to trade down. That’s good news for retailers such as Walmart Inc. and Target that are focused on value. Dollar stores should benefit, too, although many of these sell at fixed prices and so can’t easily pass escalating costs onto customers. In one of the more potent signposts of inflation, Dollar Tree Inc. is raising its price point by a quarter to $1.25.

Another potential winner is Europe’s Associated British Foods Plc., which is having some success extending its Primark discount fashion chain across the U.S. The new American outlets are outperforming those in Europe. Primark now has 13 U.S. stores, but the number will increase to 60 within the coming five years.

At the opposite end of the market, luxury buyers are also unlikely to balk as inflation bites. Brands including Chanel, Hermes and reportedly Louis Vuitton have raised their prices to offset higher costs and have met little resistance from consumers. The bigger worry for luxury sellers is that the gyrations in markets and cryptocurrencies — highly correlated with U.S. demand for watches, jewelry and handbags — turn into a sustained rout.

For now though, bling and the bargain basements are the places to be. And the squeezed middle is set to live up to its name.

