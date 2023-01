This is the second episode of a new Bloomberg Opinion podcast, Crash Course, about business, political and social disruption — and what we can learn from those collisions. This installment focuses on a handful of extraordinarily innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that developed Covid-19 vaccines in record time during a daunting global pandemic — and then butted heads in a race to secure riches. Moderna Inc., one of those miracle workers, offers a case study in the ups and downs of disruption. Join your host, Tim O’Brien, and his guest today, Dr. Monica Gandhi, as they discuss all of this. Gandhi is a leading virologist and epidemiologist who teaches at the University of California, San Francisco. She’s also the author of a new book, “Endemic: A Post-Pandemic Playbook,” which will be published this summer. Have a listen: