Crash Course: Disney Vs. the Battle of the Bobs

Analysis by
January 24, 2023 at 6:06 a.m. EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger attends the Exclusive 100-Minute Sneak Peek of Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back at El Capitan Theatre on November 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney) (Photographer: Charley Gallay/Getty Images North America)

Imagine you’re Bob Iger. You relinquish Disney’s CEO suite in 2020 with a sterling legacy intact. Smart, game-changing acquisitions. A good culture. Steady, imaginative leadership. Soaring profits and a jumbo stock price. And a sort of bet-the-ranch move into streaming that puts profit-making aside in favor of reinventing the entertainment platform your business rests upon. All is going swimmingly when you turn things over to your successor, Bob Chapek. You title your autobiography “The Ride of a Lifetime.” What a way to go. Then, boom: Covid lockdowns hit just weeks after you step down. Disney’s business sputters. Chapek alienates your team and the board. And that streaming bet unravels. What do you do? You roll back in as CEO less than three years after you left the company. How often does something like that happen? Like, never. Even Steve Jobs waited 11 years to make his roundtrip as Apple’s CEO.

There are lots of collisions to sort out here. That’s why I rang up Beth Kowitt, a columnist at Bloomberg Opinion focused on the mysteries of corporate America. Her familiarity with Disney and its CEO runs deep, from “Iger’s Plan,” a piece she wrote for Fortune  in 2009, to  last week’s Opinion column on activist investor Nelson Peltz’s “all-out war against the company.” Have a listen:

Timothy L. O’Brien is senior executive editor of Bloomberg Opinion. A former editor and reporter for the New York Times, he is author of “TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald.”

