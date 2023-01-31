Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Subscribe to Crash Course on the iHeartRadio appSubscribe to Crash Course on Apple Podcasts Subscribe to Crash Course on SpotifyI can’t imagine a more disruptive politician than Donald Trump. After rolling down a Trump Tower escalator in 2015 to declare what became his first successful presidential bid, he proceeded to upend and warp political, civil and legal norms. And he forced Americans to examine myths they’ve told themselves about tolerance, progress and shared values and goals.

This has spawned an array of disruptions and learning moments – including Trump’s collision with the GOP, the Republican Party’s collision with itself, and the ongoing polarization of Republicans and Democrats. All of that led to the recent cage match in Congress over who Republicans would nominate as the next Speaker of the House; hand-wringing within the party over whether Trump can be a successful presidential standard bearer in 2024; and who will be best situated to represent Democrats in that same race.

We are in a chaotic political era, and the fact pattern and clarity are our friends in moments like this. That’s why I’m happy to welcome Maggie Haberman to today’s Crash Course episode. Maggie is a senior political correspondent with The New York Times, one of our savviest Trump-watchers, and the author of a new bestseller: “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.” Have a listen:

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Timothy L. O’Brien is senior executive editor of Bloomberg Opinion. A former editor and reporter for the New York Times, he is author of “TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article