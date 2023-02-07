If it hasn’t already, sports gambling is coming to your town, your living room and your mobile phone. Americans bet about $450 million on sports every day. That’s one of those numbers that’s hard to even begin to comprehend. Of course, gamblers lose a lot of that money, which is why the industry pulled in $44 billion last year. And it looks like betting is only beginning to expand. To better understand that boom, Tim O’Brien spent time with somebody who’s really good at navigating all the ups and downs of gambling: Blair Montgomery, one of the industry’s super-users. He gambles every day, and he’s making more money betting than he does from his day job.