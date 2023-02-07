The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Crash Course: Inside the Digital Sports Betting Boom

Analysis by
February 7, 2023 at 12:01 a.m. EST

If it hasn’t already, sports gambling is coming to your town, your living room and your mobile phone. Americans bet about $450 million on sports every day. That’s one of those numbers that’s hard to even begin to comprehend. Of course, gamblers lose a lot of that money, which is why the industry pulled in $44 billion last year. And it looks like betting is only beginning to expand. To better understand that boom, Tim O’Brien spent time with somebody who’s really good at navigating all the ups and downs of gambling: Blair Montgomery, one of the industry’s super-users. He gambles every day, and he’s making more money betting than he does from his day job. 

This is the first of three episodes about the past, present and future of the multibillion-dollar sports betting boom, and its impact on games, fans and society. The series will take you from Chicago to London to the tribal lands of Connecticut to learn more about the rise of a societal force that we are all in danger of underestimating.

