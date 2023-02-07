The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Crash Course: Tribal Casinos Vs. Digital Sports Gambling

February 7, 2023 at 12:04 a.m. EST
A bus sits parked at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

Native Americans now run about half the national gambling market — or about $40 billion in casino revenue — but the threat the digital boom poses to Native American tribes is often overlooked. The Mashantucket Pequot tribe has overcome a daunting history of genocide, expropriation, financial crises and public-health threats to find themselves now contending with digital upheaval. Can they survive this latest threat?

This is the third of three episodes about the past, present and future of the multibillion-dollar sports betting boom, and its impact on games, fans and society. The series will take you from Chicago to London to the tribal lands of Connecticut to learn more about the rise of mobile betting and match fixing, as well as the future of tribal casinos.

