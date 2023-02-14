The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Crash Course: Warrior Cops vs. Responsible Policing

February 14, 2023 at 5:29 a.m. EST
A scene from Memphis.

U.S. police officers shoot and kill more than 1,000 people annually. According to a Washington Post study, half of those people are White, but Blacks are shot at more frequently, even though they represent just 14% of the population. They are also killed at more than twice the rate of Whites. The same is true of Hispanic Americans and Latinos. This is a collision of the rawest and most brutal sort and it raises myriad questions about safe streets and public safety; crime, racism and institutional violence; police training and the increased militarization of US police forces.

This week on Crash Course, Tim O’Brien interviews two guests: Radley Balko, a journalist and the author of “ The Rise of the Warrior Cop,” and Laurence Ralph, an anthropology professor at Princeton University and the director of the Center on Transnational Policing. 

