It’s times like now, when risky assets can seemingly do no wrong, that policy makers should contemplate the cost of moral hazard. The Fed wants to wait until the economy reaches maximum employment before raising interest rates from near zero. But it might also do well to consider that companies owned by private equity firms employ hundreds of thousands of Americans — if their balance sheets are loaded up with debt and they can no longer roll it over cheaply to get by, they’ll need to cut costs somewhere. Layoffs could be a place to start. This calculation also applies to the “zombie companies” that don’t bring in enough cash to cover interest payments. The central bank claims to want to get away from the zero lower bound of interest rates, but a world awash in debt could very well keep them there.