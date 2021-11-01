To remain relevant, the ratings firms have to act, and act quickly. They are dealing with a worsening sentiment in China’s high-yield dollar-denominated bond space that started in early June. That’s when media reports spread that Beijing was looking into alleged related-party transactions between Evergrande and a regional bank it owned. By early October, we saw the worst selloff in at least a decade after Fantasia Holdings Group Co., one of the smaller developers, chose not to repay a bond, even though it had the money, or at least gave the impression of having it. In other words, the firms need to play catch-up to match their ratings to market pricing.