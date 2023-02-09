Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Everyone wants to know if Credit Suisse Group AG has hit rock bottom. Unfortunately, the Swiss bank is still holding back the information that could provide the answer. Mostly this is about the shape, costs and revenue of the future CS First Boston investment bank and Credit Suisse’s remaining markets businesses. But it’s also about the bank’s ability to reverse asset outflows. Investors, analysts, rich clients and staff are still unable to judge how and when Credit Suisse’s recovery might begin, which is a problem because the confidence of all these people is critical to progress. While working through a difficult restructuring, Chairman Axel Lehmann and Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner must win back client money and ensure its best bankers remain on board and motivated.

It should reveal the missing detail as soon as possible because the continued uncertainty leaves Credit Suisse in a hard place.

Advertisement

The body blows were apparent in Thursday’s full-year results: A net loss of 7.3 billion Swiss francs ($7.9 billion) for 2022 means that the past 12 years of earnings now add up to a net loss — of 1.2 billion Swiss francs.

After years of scandals and poor risk judgment, Lehmann and Koerner, who both got their jobs last year, decided in late October to radically overhaul what Credit Suisse is and does. While the leaders were working that out last autumn, they left a void of communication that helped to cause a crisis of trust among clients and a huge outflow of assets from its core wealth-management arm.

The biggest disappointment in Thursday’s results was that those outflows didn’t begin to reverse before the end of the year. October’s flood had become a trickle by December, but still over 2022 the wealth arm saw net asset outflows of 96 billion Swiss francs, which amounts to 13% of the assets it had at the end of 2021.

Advertisement

Adding in the effects of falling markets and currency moves, wealth assets under management fell 27% from the end of 2021 to the end of 2022. Meanwhile, loans to rich clients were cut by 24%. The shrunken business produced 30% less revenue and slipped into a first-ever annual loss of 631 million Swiss francs.

Koerner told analysts that wealth deposits were returning this year, including in Asia, which was the main source of outflows. Credit Suisse lost a string of bankers in the region and struggled to set risk controls that would protect the bank but not make it too difficult for its bankers and clients to work together.

Wealth management is the foundation for the bank’s strategy — where it is pinning its hopes for growth and profits. The fact that it has been so wounded by the turbulence at Credit Suisse leaves investors wary of the bank’s prospects.

Advertisement

The investment banking and trading businesses, meanwhile, are being deliberately eviscerated, with a variety of closures, sales and spinoffs underway. Comparisons with rivals or the past are thus almost pointless, but revenue tumbled 55% and the division made pretax losses of $3.2 billion, slightly better than the $3.7 billion loss suffered in 2021.

This is where the lack of information is most frustrating for investors and analysts. Credit Suisse is buying the private dealmaking boutique of Michael Klein, its new investment-banking chief, in exchange for a $100 million convertible bond and about $75 million in cash, depending on the tax liabilities of the sellers — it’s unclear exactly what that means. Credit Suisse also sold a large chunk of its securitized-products business to Apollo Global Management for a pretax gain of $800 million, which will be booked in the first quarter of this year.

Behind these two big moving parts and the restructuring of some other trading lines, there is a big question about what the typical run rate for costs and revenue might look like for the reinvented CSFB and the trading desks that remain. The bank declined to give any guidance, but promised that it will produce a restatement of its recent numbers for its new divisions in April.

Advertisement

Until this detail is released, the true shape and prospects for the future Credit Suisse remain in the shadows. Investors can’t buy into its turnaround without taking a big gamble. Clients and staff are being asked to just keep faith until more light can be shed. April needs to arrive quickly – and bring a lot of good news with it.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Credit Suisse’s Foundation Starts to Crack: Paul J. Davies

• Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Credit Suisse Was Reverse Meme Stock

• Bank Runs Just Aren’t What They Used to Be: Marc Rubinstein

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Paul J. Davies is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering banking and finance. Previously, he was a reporter for the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article