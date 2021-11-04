The past six months of corporate introspection, provoked by $5.5 billion of losses on the collapse of the family office Archegos, have brought some changes. Within investment banking, the Swiss group will stop trading with and lending to hedge funds. It will also centralize control and oversight of all businesses, undoing the free-for-all under previous Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam, who created a set of fiefdoms driven by self-interest. The idea is to bring these units to heel and bolster risk management.