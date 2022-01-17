But it’s not that simple. In reality, Horta-Osorio believed his sincere apologies for unintentional breaches of the rules, along with potentially some kind of rap on the knuckles from his board, should have put an end to the matter, according to a person close to Horta-Osorio, among several sources I spoke to for this column who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak about him. In reality, the person said, it was a lack of support from some fellow board members that led him to quit. In his statement, Horta-Osorio simply said that his personal actions had “compromised [his] ability to represent the bank internally and externally.”